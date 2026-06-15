Every Year After changed major Percy and Charlie book storyline because of cast age gap

15 June 2026, 16:29

Every Year After changed major Percy and Charlie book storyline because of cast age gap
Every Year After changed major Percy and Charlie book storyline because of cast age gap. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

In the original Every Year After books, the Percy, Sam and Charlie drama plays out completely differently.

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Every Year After showrunner Amy B. Harris has explained why she removed a pivotal Percy and Charlie book scene.

Every Year After is Prime's latest BookTok turned tv sensation. Based off of Carley Fortune's hit Every Summer After series, Every Year After explores the intense on-off relationship of childhood besties Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett) - and the huge role Sam's brother Charlie Florek (Michael Bradway) plays in it.

If you've read the books, you'll already know that Percy's first kiss is completely different in the series. Now, Amy B. Harris has revealed that she made the major switch because of the real-life age difference between the actors.

WARNING: Every Year After spoilers below

How old are Percy, Charlie and Sam in Every Year After?
How old are Percy, Charlie and Sam in Every Year After? Picture: Capital Buzz

How old are Percy, Charlie and Sam in Every Year After?

In the Every Year After books, Percy has her first kiss with Charlie and loses her virginity to him instead of Sam. In the show, Charlie has her first kiss with Sam. She also has sex with him long before she ends up sleeping with Charlie.
In the present day timeline, Percy is 30, Sam is 30 and Charlie is 32.

As for how the first kiss happens in the books, it isn't too dissimilar to the show. Sam is dared to kiss Percy in a game of Truth or Dare and Sam says he can't do it. Charlie then pretends to go kiss Percy and - instead of backing out like he does in the show - Charlie actually kisses Percy on the lips.

Why doesn't Charlie kiss Percy in Every Year After?

Explaining why Charlie doesn't kiss Percy in that scene in the show, Amy B. Harris told Deadline that it came down to the ages of the actors playing young Percy and young Charlie. Juliette Hawk was just 17 years old filming while Carson MacCormac was 25 years old.

Amy revealed: "We could bring in a stunt double and have them kiss, and then it’ll be OK. But then it brought up a conversation about what the kiss did or didn’t do for the characters."

She then added: "I did not want to play into any version of longing from Charlie to Percy. Sam knowing that Percy leaned in was as potent as if the kiss had happened."

As for Sadie Soverall and Michael Bradway, who play the older versions of Percy and Charlie, they are 24 and 27 respectively.

Why doesn't Charlie kiss Percy in Every Year After?
Why doesn't Charlie kiss Percy in Every Year After? Picture: Prime

As for why Percy also has sex with Sam first instead of Charlie, Amy said: "I did not want Percy’s first time to be with Charlie. I felt it was very important that Sam be her first, and that they had that intimacy that was theirs first before she moved on to other people."

She ended by saying: "I also think that ‘a first’ is a compelling person who looms large."

What do you think? Did the changes to the book make sense?

Read more Every Year After news here:

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