Ten Arrests At Brighton Palace Clash

Officers policing the Albion v Crystal Palace game in Brighton last night made ten arrests.

The two teams are old rivals.

Sussex Police told Capital they had extra officers on patrol after trouble during last year's fixture.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, while a 21-year-old from Shoreham was arrested on suspicion of throwing a pie onto the pitch.

Four arrests were made in the city, three at Falmer station and three at the Amex stadium.

The game finished 3-1 even with Brighton having ten men for part of the game.