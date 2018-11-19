Eleven-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured In A27 Collision

19 November 2018, 09:25 | Updated: 19 November 2018, 09:33

A27 collision shoreham emergency services

An 11-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman are badly injured after a collision on the A27 at Shoreham this morning (19th November.)

A white Vauxhall Vivaro and a red Peugeot 308 collided at the crossroads with Coombes Road shortly before 5.30am.

The Peugeot driver – a 50-year-old woman – and her passenger – an 11-year-old boy – have both been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

The Vauxhall driver – a 39-year-old man – has been taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The eastbound carriageway is likely to remain closed until at least 11am for investigations and recovery to take place, and local diversions are in place.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Fairmile.

