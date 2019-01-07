Woman's Body Found In Birmingham

The body of woman has been found at an address in the West Midlands.

Emergency Services were called to Chingford Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham just before 7 o'clock yesterday evening.

A 57-year old man, who is believed to be known to the victim, has been arrested in connection with her death and remains in police custody.

West Midlands Police say the death of the woman, a in her 90s, is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem will take place in due course.