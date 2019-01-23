Woman Dies In Crash After Police Chase In Bearwood

23 January 2019, 11:48 | Updated: 23 January 2019, 12:14

Police

A motorist has died in a crash after a car being followed by police failed to stop during a 15-minute pursuit.

Police said the 28-year-old woman's car was hit by a Renault Scenic which "continued at speed" after a stinger device was deployed by officers in Bearwood on Tuesday (22nd) night.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "Officers on routine patrol spotted a speeding grey Renault Scenic around 11.30pm in Gravelly Hill, Erdington, which failed to stop.

"They pursued the car for 15 minutes until a stinger was deployed on Bearwood Road, however the Renault continued at speed and collided with a car at the junction with Hagley Road."

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

