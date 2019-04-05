Woman Charged With Husband's Murder After Selly Oak Stabbing

5 April 2019, 05:46 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 05:47

Police

A woman's been charged with her husband's murder after he was stabbed in Selly Oak.

52 year old John Carroll was found with serious stab wounds on Tuesday at a property in Barnes Hill, he later died in hospital.

Deborah Carroll, who's 53, was later charged with his murder, she's due before Birmingham Magistrates on Friday 5 April.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "This is a significant step forward in our 

investigation, but I would urge anyone with information which may assist our inquiries to get in touch via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 

on 0800 555 111."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Zayn defends GiGi Hadid

Zayn Defends 'Most Amazing Person' Gigi Hadid As He Continues Furious Twitter Tirade

Zayn Malik

Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka is now starring in Netflix' Sabrina reboot

Who Is Kiernan Shipka, How Old Is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Actress And When Was She In Mad Men?

News

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 2 On Netflix: Who's In The Cast And What's The Trailer?

TV & Film

Dani Dyer said her relationship with Jack Fincham 'didn't work out'

Love Island’s Dani Dyer Breaks Silence On Jack Fincham Split: ‘It Just Didn’t Work Out’

News

Vick Hope once messaged Michael B Jordan asking him out on a date

WATCH: Michael B Jordan Reacts To A Cringe DM Vick Hope Sent Him On Valentine's Day

Shows & Presenters