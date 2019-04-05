Woman Charged With Husband's Murder After Selly Oak Stabbing

A woman's been charged with her husband's murder after he was stabbed in Selly Oak.

52 year old John Carroll was found with serious stab wounds on Tuesday at a property in Barnes Hill, he later died in hospital.

Deborah Carroll, who's 53, was later charged with his murder, she's due before Birmingham Magistrates on Friday 5 April.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "This is a significant step forward in our

investigation, but I would urge anyone with information which may assist our inquiries to get in touch via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously

on 0800 555 111."