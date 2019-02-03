Wolverhampton Man Charged With Mum's Murder

3 February 2019, 11:28

Mary Page Wolverhampton

A man from Wolverhampton has been charged with murder, after the body of his mum was found at the family home.

Matthew Page was arrested on Friday after the body of Mary Page was found at a property in James Street.

The 40 year old van driver is due in court tomorrow.

Mary Page's family, who are being supported by specialist police, have issued a brief statement saying: " Mary Page: a kind animal lover and 

mother whose life was tragically cut short; she will be greatly missed by her family and friends."

Tests came back inconclusive as to how she died but police have confirmed the 68 year old suffered a head injury.

