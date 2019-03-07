West Mids Police Officer Hailed A Hero And Lifesaver

A West Midlands Police officer, who was left with multiple injuries after rescuing a woman from her violent partner, has been hailed a hero.

PC Julie Thomas was on duty at Walsall bus depot last August when she spotted Clover Johnson.

The 52 year old was hammering on a bus window at his partner, who had taken refuge on the bus.

He had earlier punched a woman in the face as he bullied her to drop a police statement regarding a previous domestic attack.

The police officer pulled Johnson away from the bus and chased him as he ran away to his car, she clung to his door but he accelerated, crushing her against a post.

The 50 year old officer suffered 11 fractures, including five broken ribs, a broken pelvis and a punctured lung.

She spent ten days recovering in hospital and is now back at work.

West Midlands Police launched an appeal to find Clover Johnson, of Hillary Street in Pleck and he was found hiding in a cupboard in Cairns Street.

Safer Travel Inspector Rachel Crump praised PC Thomas’ actions, she said: "Clover has a history of serious domestic abuse; he’d already seriously injured a woman and my fear is that the level of violence he was using could have escalated and potentially put the woman’s life at risk.

"Julie was on duty at the bus station on an operation to protect passengers – but very quickly she found herself called to confront a dangerous man who was clearly intent on harming his partner.

"What she did was extremely courageous and in my view may well, in the long run, have saved the life of the woman who’d been suffering at his hands."