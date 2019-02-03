West Mids Criminals Ordered To Hand Back Millions In Dirty Money

Criminals in the West Midlands have been ordered to hand back more than £3 million in 12 months, after West Midlands Police went after their illegal earnings.

More than 120 confiscation orders were granted through the courts during 2018.

It's led to a number of convicted criminals, such as drug dealers to fraudsters, being told to hand the money back to send out a clear

message that crime doesn't pay.

One of those criminals includes a 35 year old man from Stechford, given a suspended sentence for cannabis production.

Those who refuse to pay face longer jail sentences and the debt will never be cancelled.

The money which is recovered by police is split between West Midlands Police, the Home Office, CPS and courts.

Head of the force’s Economic Crime Unit, Jenny Birch, said: "We are determined to ensure crooks can never benefit from their illegal

activities - even years after their crime.

"This highlights that just because a criminal has been sentenced it is not always the end of our investigation.

"POCA is a vital tool in helping us to ensure crime doesn’t pay!"

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson added: "It sends a strong message, that we are taking money off criminals

and funding worthy causes through my Active Citizens Fund with the money.

"From after-school sports clubs to street watch groups and more, we will be spending ill-gotten-gains to make communities safer."