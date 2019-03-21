Warning To Grindr Users After Men Robbed In Birmingham

Police have issued a warning after two men who used the dating app Grindr were lured to secluded park, attacked and robbed.

The robberies both happened off Yardley Green Road in Bordesley Green, in Birmingham.

The first happened in January, but a further report was made in March.

The men aged 54 and 56 were lured to the location, where they were met by a group of suspects who robbed them of their cards, phones, keys and money.

The incidents are being linked.