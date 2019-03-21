Warning To Grindr Users After Men Robbed In Birmingham

21 March 2019, 07:13 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 07:16

police car

Police have issued a warning after two men who used the dating app Grindr were lured to secluded park, attacked and robbed.

The robberies both happened off Yardley Green Road in Bordesley Green, in Birmingham.

The first happened in January, but a further report was made in March.

The men aged 54 and 56 were lured to the location, where they were met by a group of suspects who robbed them of their cards, phones, keys and money.

The incidents are being linked.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ariana Grande only gets to keep 10% of her '7 Rings' earnings.

Ariana Grande Has To Give Away 90% Of Her ‘7 Rings’ Earnings And Here’s Why

Ariana Grande

Olly Alexander calls out LGBT education protests as 'sad'

Olly Alexander Calls Suspension Of LGBT Rights Education In Some Schools 'Gut Punchingly Sad'

Years & Years

Ariana Grande thanks Versace for designing her tour outfits

Ariana Grande Thanks Fellow Italian Brand Versace For Designing All Her Sweetener Tour Outfits

Ariana Grande

Stranger Things series 3 trailer is here and a release date

Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

TV & Film

Ariana Grande honoured her late ex during Sweetener tour

Ariana Grande Pays Touching Tribute To Mac Miller On Sweetener Tour 2019

Ariana Grande