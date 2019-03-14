Walsall Man Charged With Small Heath Teens Murder

14 March 2019, 12:30 | Updated: 14 March 2019, 12:31

abdullah

A Walsall man has been charged with the murder of a teenager in Small Heath.

Demille Innis, who's 19 years old from Pugh Crescent, was arrested on Monday 11 March after the fatal stabbing of Abdullah Muhammed on Wednesday 20 February. The 16 year old was one of several young people in Birmingham during February to have lost their lives to knife crime over the space of a fortnight.

Innis is also facing charges of two counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He's due before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday 14 March.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye

Who Is Jonathan Van Ness, Does The Queer Eye Hairdresser Have A Boyfriend And What's His Podcast About?

TV & Film

Inside Shawn Mendes's tour Q&A's

Inside Shawn Mendes's Super Intimate Tour Q&A Sessions

Shawn Mendes

Here's everything you need to know about Shawn Mendes' 2019 tour

Shawn Mendes Tour 2019: Dates, Ticket Information And Setlist Revealed

Shawn Mendes

They've found themselves at the centre of a cheating scandal.

Dan Osborne ‘Cheats’ On Wife Jacqueline Jossa With Love Island’s Alexandra Cane

TV & Film

Netflix will set their own age ratings

Netflix To Set Its Own Age Ratings On Movies And TV Shows

TV & Film