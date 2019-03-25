Unexploded 'Bomb' Found At Birmingham Retail Park

West Midlands Police and an explosive disposal team have been called to reports of an unexploded bomb in Birmingham.

The discovery was made Stechford Retail Park just after midday.

A number of homes have been evacuated along with part of the retail park.

West Midlands Police say they believe its from World War Two.

A section of the A4040 closed, with bus routes also affected.