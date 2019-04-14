"Unexplained" Death In Cannock

Staffordshire Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at an address in Cannock.

Emergency services were called to an address on Anglesey Street, at around 6.30pm last night (Saturday 13 April), where they discovered the body of a woman.



One man aged, 47, has been arrested in connection with the death and remains in custody for questioning.



The death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem will take place in due course.



The address remains cordoned off while a forensic examination is carried out.