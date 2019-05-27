Two Charged After Car Hits Police Officer In Birmingham

27 May 2019, 09:16 | Updated: 27 May 2019, 09:21

police tape

A man has been charged after a car collided with officers in Birmingham city centre on Saturday afternoon during Pride celebrations.

Lawrence Connors from Syms Avenue in Bristol was arrested following the collision on Upper Dean Street, which left an officer with soft tissue damage just after 3.30pm.

He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency services worker and two counts of obstructing a police officer.

The 23-year-old was remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates court this morning.

A 17-year-old passenger was also charged with obstruction and bailed to appear at Birmingham Magistrates court yesterday afternoon.

Detective Constable Laura Halpin said: “The city centre was really busy this weekend, with lots of people making their way to and from Pride. I’m appealing to anyone who filmed the incident, or saw what happened to get in touch."

