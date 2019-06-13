Twitter Users Slam West Mids Police Volunteer Ad

West Mids Police has been heavily criticised after posting a job advert calling for volunteers to work with "indecent images".

The force has defended the role of Digital Forensics Team Volunteer - insisting it is "not for everyone".

They're advertising for volunteers to work 16 hours a month and has said a criminal record is "not a barrier" for applicants.

Michelle Painter, the assistant director of Forensic Services, said an age restriction on the volunteer role is a reflection of the importance of staff welfare.

She also insisted the investigation of indecent images was "not the only aspect of the digital forensics service".

But the force, who said successful applicants would become "part of the policing family", has been slammed over its advert - with some labelling it an "absolute disgrace".

Sam Raincock, who describes herself as an IT and digital forensics' expert on Twitter, said: "I actually cannot believe what I have read - West Midlands Police wanting digital forensic volunteers and for them to sit and view indecent images of children!

"It is an absolute disgrace and a disaster waiting to happen!"

Another Twitter user said: "Not really a suitable task for volunteers, I'd have thought?

"Wonder if this is going on elsewhere."