Tribute To Woman Killed In Birmingham Crash

A woman who died when she was hit by a car as she got off a bus in Edgbaston on Saturday 22nd December has been described as a devoted mother, grandmother and sister.

Officers were called to Bristol Road after 65-year-old Baljit Kaur was hit by a car as she got off a bus just before 3.30pm.

A 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

The family of Mrs Kaur say our family lost my beloved wife Baljit Kaur who was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister.

“We as a family are devastated and ask if there are any witnesses who can provide any information, no matter how small, or can assist with the investigation in any way, to please come forward.

“We also ask for our time to grieve privately and thank all well-wishers and those who helped at the scene."