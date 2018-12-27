Tribute To Woman Killed In Birmingham Crash

27 December 2018, 07:30 | Updated: 27 December 2018, 07:32

Police siren

A woman who died when she was hit by a car as she got off a bus in Edgbaston on Saturday 22nd December has been described as a devoted mother, grandmother and sister.

Officers were called to Bristol Road after 65-year-old Baljit Kaur was hit by a car as she got off a bus just before 3.30pm.

A 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

The family of Mrs Kaur say our family lost my beloved wife Baljit Kaur who was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister.

“We as a family are devastated and ask if there are any witnesses who can provide any information, no matter how small, or can assist with the investigation in any way, to please come forward.

“We also ask for our time to grieve privately and thank all well-wishers and those who helped at the scene."

 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Black Mirror Bandersnatch

Netflix Has Dropped The Trailer For A Full-Legnth Black Mirror Film

TV & Film

Drake shows off his sons Christmas gift

Drake Reveals The Sweet Christmas Gift He Received From His Son

Drake

Lady Gaga Polydor music releases

Deleted Instagram Post From Polydor Records Hints Which Albums Are Dropping in 2019

News

Albums to look forward to in 2019

10 Albums We Can’t Wait For In 2019 - Confirmed And Rumoured

News

Kardashian Christmas Card 2018

Kendall Jenner Sasses The Kardashians After Being Left Out Of Their Christmas Card

News