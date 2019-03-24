Third Arrest Over Small Heath Teenager Murder

24 March 2019, 08:32

abdullah

A third person has been arrested over the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Police said the 17-year-old boy, from the city, was held at an address in Rugby on Friday night and is in custody being quizzed over the death of Abdullah Muhammad.

The victim died at the scene in Herbert Road, Small Heath, after being injured at around 8pm on Wednesday February 20.

He was the second of three teenagers to die after separate stabbings in Birmingham during a two-week period.

Two men have been charged with Abdullah's murder.

Amari Robinson, also known as Amari Tullock, 20, from Birmingham is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday. He is also charged with two counts of robbery.

Demille Innis, 19, from Walsall, appeared before magistrates on Thursday, also charged with two counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

