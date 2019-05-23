Teenage Girl Killed In Dudley Crash

23 May 2019, 10:30 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 10:34

police accident sign

Police are appealing for information after a teenager died in a collision in Dudley this morning.

Officers were called to Tansey Green Lane, Pensnett just after midnight after a car hit a wall.

A 17-year-old girl, a passenger in the car, died at the scene; her family are being supported by specialist officers.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He remains in police custody.

Sergeant Alan Hands from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and would encourage anyone with information to get in touch.

“The family of the teenager are being supported by specialist officers and are thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours

TV & Film

The Love Island water bottles are back for 2019

Love Island Water Bottles 2019: How Do I Buy One And What Other Merch Is There?

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes helped a victim of the Manchester attack to overcome her fears

Shawn Mendes Helps Manchester Attack Victim Overcome Her Fears To Return To The Arena And See Him In Concert

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna casually revealed she's been living in London for a YEAR

Rihanna Moved To London A YEAR Ago - And Fans Are Shook

Rihanna

Sam Gowland reportedly slept with a Love Island star after splitting from Chloe Ferry

Sam Gowland ‘Romped’ With Love Island Star Days After Chloe Ferry Split

News