Tamworth Teenager Says Violent Crime Is Out Of Control

7 November 2018, 10:24 | Updated: 7 November 2018, 10:26

man holding a knife

A 15 year old from Tamworth has told us how he and his mates don't feel safe due to knife and gun crime.

Tyler told Capital Reports that he and his mate have made a rap about it and are urging more to be done to educate kids in schools about violent crime.

He told us about his experience with knife crime

 

 

We spoke to Tyler as new research suggests young people are most at risk of being stabbed when they're going home from school, than at any other time.

Experts looked at 1500 attacks on teenagers over the space of eleven years and found around a fifth happened between 4 and 6pm.

It was also found that young people aged 16 and over were more likely to be stabbed after midnight than younger victims

Like Tyler, there's calls from experts for better educational programmes to reduce violence, with some suggesting home time for schools to be staggered to make streets safer.

(PA Image) 

