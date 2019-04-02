Mum Of Smith's Wood Stabbing Victim Demands Answers

A grieving mum, who's son was fatally stabbed in Smith's Wood, has described her son as kind and thoughtful.

24 year old Leneto Kellengbeck, died of multiple stab wounds after being attacked last Friday on Arran Way.

His mum, Jasmine's described the news of his death as "like coming in a thief in the night" and that her world's been turned upside down.

Leneto was found critically injured just after 11pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough said: "We are still trying to establish exactly what happened, and need anyone who saw what happened, or who believes they might have information that could help us, to speak to us.

"The smallest bit of information could help, so please do get in touch."