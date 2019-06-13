Slaven Bilic Named As New WBA Boss

Slaven Bilic has been named as the new manager of West Brom, the Championship club have announced.

The Baggies turned to former West Ham boss Bilic to replace Darren Moore, who was sacked in March.

The 50-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with Albion, who reached the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

Bilic told his new club's official website: "I'm delighted with this opportunity of course.

"We want to improve, we want to improve on the pitch and Albion have convinced me they want to return to the Premier League. Albion have a short-term project and a long project and they do not clash.

"They wanted me to lead them, to help improve them. They made it clear they wanted me to be the one to lead them in this and I didn't think twice once they had spoken to me."



Albion technical director Luke Dowling added: "We had the opportunity to ensure we conducted a wide range of interviews and were determined to take it.

"We have spoken to some outstanding candidates and I would like to thank them for their interest in the post.

"But from the moment we spoke to Slaven, we were struck by his enthusiasm and excitement about this challenge. He is determined to get back to the Premier League and believes passionately that he can do that with Albion.

"We believe he is a great 'fit' for us - his presence, experience and management qualities are just what we need."