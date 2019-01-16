Saltley Man Jailed Over Violent Attack

A man from Saltley has been jailed after a man was attacked with a baseball bat and a machete.

Mohammed Waqas, from College Road, was jailed for seven years and ten months.

He was identified following a media appeal by police who were trying to find the people inside a red Audi A3, who chased and attacked three

friends in another car, as they tried to escape across a petrol forecourt in Dudley Port last May.

Two managed to get away but a 31 year old man was beaten and his legs were slashed with machete and baseball bat, leaving the victim

needing surgery.

The 27 year old was handed his sentence of nearly four years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday (9 January).

He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, breaching an anti-social order and driving without a licence or insurance.