Saltley Man Jailed Over Violent Attack

16 January 2019, 11:02 | Updated: 16 January 2019, 11:05

Mohammed Waqas, from College Road,

A man from Saltley has been jailed after a man was attacked with a baseball bat and a machete.

Mohammed Waqas, from College Road, was jailed for seven years and ten months.

He was identified following a media appeal by police who were trying to find the people inside a red Audi A3, who chased and attacked three 

friends in another car, as they tried to escape across a petrol forecourt in Dudley Port last May.

Two managed to get away but a 31 year old man was beaten and his legs were slashed with machete and baseball bat, leaving the victim 

needing surgery.

The 27 year old was handed his sentence of nearly four years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday (9 January).

He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, breaching an anti-social order and driving without a licence or insurance.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Gemma Collins has addressed rumours she's quitting & been a diva on Dancing On Ice

WATCH: Gemma Collins Breaks Silence Over Dancing On Ice Diva Rumours In Emotional Post

TV & Film

Pete Davidson says his mum gets bullied by students over Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson's Nurse Mother Is Bullied By People Singing 'thank u, next' To Her

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are planning their February wedding

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Sent Out Wedding Invites For February

Justin Bieber

Kylie Jenner leg scar

Kylie Jenner Leg Scar: How Did The Kardashian Star Really Get The Mark On Her Leg

News

Jack Whitehall is set to return to the BRITs to host 2019's ceremony

BRIT Awards 2019: All The Nominations, Host, Date, How To Get Tickets, Watch And More!

BRITs 2018