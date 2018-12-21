rrests After Woman Tied Up During Wolverhampton Burglary

Four suspects have been arrested following a burglary where a mother was tied up in her own home.

Officers responded to reports of a gang of men forcing their way into a property in Sandringham Road, Penn, at around 9.50am Thursday.

It is believed one man knocked on the door claiming to be a delivery driver and as the woman, who was with a two-year-old child, opened the door the offenders forced their way in.

The woman, aged in her 30s, had cable ties wrapped round her wrists and ankles as the property was searched and cash taken.

Four men, aged 27, 30, 33 and 36, were arrested in the nearby area on suspicion of burglary.

What was taken from the address has been recovered and although extremely shaken the woman and child were unhurt.