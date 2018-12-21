rrests After Woman Tied Up During Wolverhampton Burglary

21 December 2018, 15:17 | Updated: 21 December 2018, 15:20

handcuff

Four suspects have been arrested following a burglary where a mother was tied up in her own home.

Officers responded to reports of a gang of men forcing their way into a property in Sandringham Road, Penn, at around 9.50am Thursday.

It is believed one man knocked on the door claiming to be a delivery driver and as the woman, who was with a two-year-old child, opened the door the offenders forced their way in.

The woman, aged in her 30s, had cable ties wrapped round her wrists and ankles as the property was searched and cash taken.

Four men, aged 27, 30, 33 and 36, were arrested in the nearby area on suspicion of burglary.

What was taken from the address has been recovered and although extremely shaken the woman and child were unhurt.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

You don't want to miss the ultimate festive Carpool Karaoke

Michael Buble, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes And More Feature In A Festive ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Mashup

News

Ariana Grande has completely owned 2018

6 Reasons Ariana Grande Bossed 2018 Like No One Else

Ariana Grande

Laura Anderson responded to the trolls in the classiest way possible.

Laura Anderson Responded In The Classiest Way To A Troll Who Called Her “Ugly & Desperate”

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus sang her own version of 'Santa Baby' with Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ronson

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Performs A Feminist Reimagining Of 'Santa Baby'

Miley Cyrus

James McVey admits his 'negative relationship' with food after I'm A Celeb

James McVey Admits His I’m A Celebrity Weight Loss Made Him Address His 'Negative Relationship' With Food

I'm A Celebrity