Police Officer Seriously Injured After Crash Involving Car In Birmingham Pursuit

16 June 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 16 June 2019, 11:28

Lights on top of a police car

An investigation has been launched after a police officer was seriously injured in a collision involving a car that had failed to stop for traffic officers.

At around 4.10am this morning (16th June) officers attempted to stop a Land Rover Discovery which was being driven erratically on Wood end Road, Erdington.

After a brief pursuit, the vehicle collided with a passing police car that was not involved in the pursuit.

A police officer suffered pelvic, leg and shoulder injuries following the incident in Erdington and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital. 

A 37-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Chief Inspector Tony Cole, Force Incident Manager, said: “An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of what took place this morning and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

“Support is being pro-actively offered to those who attended the scene and colleagues of the officer."

The force’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) has been informed.

