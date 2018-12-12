Police In Birmingham Target drugs And Gun Suspects

12 December 2018, 13:31 | Updated: 12 December 2018, 13:36

Birmingham raids

More than 100 police officers today launched a major series of raids targeting drug and gun crime in Birmingham.


Firearms officers and the dog unit were among those targeting two gangs of suspected dealers as part of an investigation into violent attacks.

Officers raided eight premises in Alum Rock and searched four vehicles; as a result, three men were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and remain in police custody.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia and money as well as three machetes and a hunting knife have already been recovered.

