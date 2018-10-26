Police hunt car linked to Wolverhampton murder

26 October 2018, 11:24 | Updated: 26 October 2018, 11:43

Richard Helm Wolverhampton murder

Detectives are appealing for information regarding a car thought to be linked to the murder of Richard Helm.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Raven Crescent, Ashmore Park, at around 5:15am on Friday 12 October.

Richard, aged 37, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking for anyone who saw a red Audi A3 displaying the partial registration of AV14 to get in touch.

The car was seen leaving the scene and is thought to have travelled towards to the Darlaston area of Walsall. It has not been seen since and detectives need to find it.



Seven people have been arrested in connection with Richard’s murder.

Two men have been charged with his murder, two were released with no further action and three remain on police bail.

