Police Appeal For Missing Birmingham Teenagers

West Midlands Police are appealing to find two missing Birmingham school girls.

Eva Dancova, who's 13 and her friend Madison Wilson, who's 12, are both from Druids Heath have haven't been since Sunday (21 October).

It's believed they could be in Birmingham city centre or Coventry.

Eva (pictured left) was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black Adidas jacket, blue jeans and Adidas trainers. She is white and 5ft 3ins tall.

Madison (right) is white, and 5ft tall. She has long mousy brown hair and was last seen wearing light blue jeans with a crop top, a black coat with a fur hood and blue and silver Nike air max trainers.

Police say they're extremely concerned for the safety of the two girls and appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.