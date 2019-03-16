New Zealand Shootings: Black Country MP Calls For More Done By Social Media

A Black Country MP has called for more done by social media firms to take down violent and extreme content, after a live stream of the New Zealand mosque shootings was posted online.

The attack at two mosques in Christchurch which killed 49 people and injured 39 others was streamed online and viewed millions of times, though sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have been taking it down when it's uploaded by users.

The MP for West Bromwich East, the Deputy leader of Labour, Tom Watson, has told Capital that firms have failed the victims by allowing it to be streamed.

His comments have been backed up by the Home Secretary, the Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid, who has said he has been left "sick to the stomach" by the attack.

Mr Javid urged people to stop viewing and sharing the "sick material" online, adding: "It is wrong and it is illegal.

"Online platforms have a responsibility not to do the terrorists' work for them.

"This terrorist filmed his shooting with the intention of spreading his ideology."

He said tech companies "must do more" to stop his message being broadcast.

Mr Javid added that the Government is trying to address what he called "illegal" behaviour and "companies who don't clean up their platforms should be prepared to face the force of the law".

28-year-old Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national, was charged with one count of murder and has appeared in court.

He has been told to expect more charges against him and was remanded in custody.

Vigils have been held across the world to remember the victims, including in Birmingham:

More prayers will be said this weekend for those who died.