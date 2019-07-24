New Cadbury Bar Hits The Shelves

24 July 2019, 09:06

Cadbury logo

Bournville-based Cadbury has launched a new version of it's Dairy Milk.

The slightly slimmer version will contain 30% less sugar as the company makes efforts to respond to the obesity crisis.

The new Dairy Milk bar sits alongside the original on shelves and offers consumers greater choice and help to manage their sugar intake, the company said.

Some of the sugar has been replaced with fibre to maintain the original's structure and texture, but Mondelez has described the taste of the new bar as "incredibly similar".

A team of 20 scientists, nutritionists and chocolatiers worked for almost two years.

Cadbury brand manager Katrina Davison said: "We've recognised that there is an increasing trend for people wanting to manage their sugar intake and that's why we have worked tirelessly to create a Cadbury Dairy Milk bar with 30% less sugar, which stills tastes great."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Love Island is set to air twice a year

Love Island Confirms Two Series A Year In 2020

TV & Film

Greg O'Shea flew home to attend his nan's funeral

Why Isn't Greg On Love Island Tonight? The Reason Amber's Partner Is Missing From The Villa

TV & Film

Selena Gomez is ready to date again.

Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Open To Dating’ And ‘Putting Herself Out There’
Belle Hassan's dad is Tamer Hassan

Who Is Belle Hassan's Dad Tamer And What Films And TV Shows Has The Game Of Thrones Star Been In?

TV & Film

Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet New Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Coupled Up With Amber Gill

TV & Film