Nationwide Appeal To Trace Birmingham Rape Suspect

21 March 2019, 07:17 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 07:18

Temesgen Desta

West Midlands police have named a man they say they're urgently trying to trace in connection with the rape of a woman in Birmingham.

Temesgen Desta, who's 31, is wanted for questioning following the attack in the city centre last Friday morning.

The 32 year old victim suffered serious injuries.

Merseyside Police also want to speak to Desta in connection with a sexual assault that took place in Merseyside on the 14 March.

Detectives from both forces believe that he has been travelling up and down the country on the rail network.

