Murder Investigation Launched In West Bromwich

6 June 2019, 11:18 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 11:22

Police generic

Police have launched a murder investigation in West Bromwich, after a man who was found with serious head injuries died.

Officers have been given more time to question a 42 year old man from the area, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim, also 42 years old, was found injured in an alleyway off Heath Lanem Hill Top around 5:15am on Wednesday (5 June).

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson, from West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died and we will have specialist officers supporting them at this distressing time.

"We continue to investigate what happened before he was found with serious injuries and I would urge anyone who may be able to assist our enquiries, and has not spoken to us already, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Liam Payne allegedly dating VS model Duckie Thot

Liam Payne Is Allegedly Dating Victoria's Secret Model Duckie Thot
Dua Lipa and Isaac Carew's relationship is said to be in trouble

Dua Lipa & Isaac Carew Have Split Up A Year & A Half After Getting Back Together
The Love Island couples at the end of episode one

Who's Coupled Up With Who On Love Island? Tommy Has Lucie Questioning Joe Romance And Curtis Chooses Amy

TV & Film

Joe from Love Island has fans comparing him to Joe from You

Love Island's Joe Garratt Is Creeping Everyone Out With His Joe From Netflix's You Vibes

TV & Film

The reason behind the show name Black Mirror

The Real Reason Why Black Mirror Was Named Black Mirror

TV & Film