Murder Investigation Launched After Walsall Stabbing

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a man was stabbed in Walsall.

The suspects, aged 18 and 19, remain in police custody and a 19 year old man has been released on bail.

It's after the 21 year old victim was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the leg on Wednesday (24) July in Darlaston.

He was pronounced dead on Saturday (27 July) afternoon.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, from the force's homicide team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died and we will have specialist officers supporting them at this distressing time.

"A young man has sadly lost his life, and we're working to establish the circumstances around his death.

"The fight took place near to Gabba's Bar, which is also known as Herberts Park Tavern, and we want to speak to everyone in the area at the time as we believe they could hold vital information about what happened in the moments leading up to this man's death."