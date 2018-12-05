Murder Investigation After Man Found Dead In Dudley

5 December 2018, 09:31 | Updated: 5 December 2018, 09:37

Police

A murder investigation has been launched by West Midlands Police after a man was stabbed in Dudley last night.

Police got a call at 9.40pm from a member of the public reporting a vehicle being rammed in Central Drive, Lower Gornal, and two men being chased by group carrying weapons.

It’s thought one of the men managed to flee the scene, but the other man was found critically injured after being stabbed.

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men aged 32, 36 and 41 have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the Lower Gornal area.

They remain in police custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police is appealing for witnesses, or anyone with any information about the attack, to get in touch.

