Murder Investigation After Man Dies In Fight In Walmley

Police have started a murder investigation after a man was left with fatal head injuries in a fight in Walmley.

A man in his 60's died in Turchill Drive at around 11pm on Friday 27 July.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in hospital undergoing a mental health assessment.

A cordon remains in place for police to conduct forensic enquires.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines from the force homicide team said: "Our investigation is making good progress but I would like to hear from anyone who may have information.

"Every bit of information is vital to our investigation and I would urge anyone who can help to contact me direct on 101.

"The man’s family have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Team on 101 quoting log number 3186 of 27 July.