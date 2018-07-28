Murder Investigation After Man Dies In Fight In Walmley

28 July 2018, 11:30

Generic Police Pic

Police have started a murder investigation after a man was left with fatal head injuries in a fight in Walmley.

A man in his 60's died in Turchill Drive at around 11pm on Friday 27 July.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in hospital undergoing a mental health assessment.

A cordon remains in place for police to conduct forensic enquires.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines from the force homicide team said: "Our investigation is making good progress but I would like to hear from anyone who may have information.

"Every bit of information is vital to our investigation and I would urge anyone who can help to contact me direct on 101.

"The man’s family have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Team on 101 quoting log number 3186 of 27 July.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Sigma Ibiza Survival Asset

WATCH: Sigma’s Tip For Surviving Ibiza Is So Basic-Budget

Jonas Blue Marvin Humes Asset

WATCH: Jonas Blue Calls Out Marvin Humes For Being “Boring”…

The Chainsmokers Jellyfish Asset

WATCH: The Chainsmokers’ Cure For A Jellyfish Sting Is Wrong In All The Right Ways…
Craig David Big Narstie Ibiza Asset

WATCH: Craig David Has The Greatest Story Involving Big Narstie And A Swimming Pool...
Jax Jones Louis Theroux Ibiza

WATCH: Jax Jones Has Brought Louis Theroux To Ibiza As His Big Influence...