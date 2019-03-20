More Brum Schools Stop Teaching Diversity Lessons

More schools in Birmingham have pulled out of The No Outsiders project, which teaches children about diversity.

Four more schools in Birmingham have stopped teaching lessons about diversity and LGBT issues following complaints by parents, it has been reported.

The Leigh Trust said it was suspending the No Outsiders project, which teaches tolerance of diverse groups, including those of different races, genders and sexual orientation, until an agreement with parents had been reached.

It follows the move by Parkfield Community School in Birmingham to halt the lessons earlier this month following protests by parents.

The No Outsiders programme, which teaches about the Equality Act, was authored by the primary school's assistant headteacher, Andrew Moffat.

Pupils are taught about the positive values of diversity, tolerance and acceptance, in a broad curriculum encompassing LGBT rights, same-sex relationships, gender identity, race, religion and colour.

Ofsted inspectors have concluded the lessons are "age-appropriate".

Leigh Trust said it was stopping the programme at Leigh Primary School, Alston Primary School, Marlborough Junior and Infants School and Wyndcliff Primary School until after Ramadan in May.

Charity Humanists UK said the move to stop teaching LGBT classes after protests from parents who believe it is against their religious beliefs was "very alarming".

Director of public affairs and policy Richy Thompson said: "Schools have an important role to educate students about all types of relationships and that includes teaching respect and tolerance for LGBT people.

"They also have a duty to protect the wellbeing of all of their students including LGBT students who are at higher risk of bullying without such education.

"We urge the Department for Education to take a strong stand and support these schools in reinstating LGBT lessons back into the classrooms."

Campaign group the Accord Coalition for Inclusive Education have also criticised the decision.

Chair, Reverend Stephen Terry, said: "This latest news is extremely worrying.

"Parents are entitled to their views on sexuality and morality, and to set these beliefs before their children.

"A school's task is to set out different views and approaches in society, with an overall duty to tackle prejudice and foster good relations between people of different characteristics.

"Teachers should be actively supported in this regard, not undermined."