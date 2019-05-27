Missing Dudley Woman: Men Charged With Murder

27 May 2019, 09:24 | Updated: 27 May 2019, 09:27

Julia Rawson Dudley missing person murder investig

Two men have been charged with the murder of a missing woman who was last seen two weeks ago.

Julia Rawson disappeared from her home on May 12th, and her body has not yet been found.

Detectives say inquiries have led them to believe the 42-year-old from Dudley is dead.

Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 28, of Mission Drive, Tipton, and David Leesley, 23, of Dereton Close, Russell's Hall, will both appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Ms Rawson is described as 6ft, with "short tousled hair" and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, grey hooded top, dark grey jeans and a black-and-white shoulder bag.

Det Insp Jim Colclough, leading the investigation, said: “Extensive enquiries have led us to the strong belief that Julia has died.

“We are still working to establish the full circumstances around her disappearance, and our thoughts are with her family at what is a very traumatic time for them.”

