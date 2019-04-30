Men Charged Over Birmingham Teenager's Murder

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of Jordan Moazami in Birmingham.

18 year-old Jordan was found with serious injuries in Tennal Road after officers were called to reports of a disorder at around 7.15pm on Wednesday (24 April).

A post mortem revealed he died of stab injuries.

Hamed Hussein, 18, of no fixed address, was charged with murder last night (29 April) and will appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court today (30 April).

Moshood Giwa, 19, of Dimsdale Road, Northfield was charged with a public order offence and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court yesterday (29 April) he was remanded in custody.

Two other men, aged 17 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the force’s homicide team, said: “This is such a tragic loss of a life that has shocked the local community. These events have left Jordan’s family devastated and our thoughts remain with them.

“I continue to urge anyone who was on foot or driving near to Tennal Road at the time of the stabbing to come forward. You may not be aware that the information you hold has any significance, there may also be dashcam footage or other evidence that may be of use."