Man’s Image Released In Birmingham Rape Investigation

19 March 2019, 05:30 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 05:33

Essex Street

West Midlands Police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman at a flat in Biringham City Centre.

The victim, a 32 year old woman, was left with serious injures after it happened at a property in Essex Street - in the early hours of Friday.

Detective Inspector Dave Sproson from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “A comprehensive investigation is under way to identify the person responsible for this very serious attack.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man or anyone who might have seen or heard something suspicious to get in touch.

"I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything to investigate the incident and identify the person responsible.

