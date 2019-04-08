Man Stabbed In Kings Norton Carjacking

A man's been stabbed in the leg during a car jacking in Kings Norton.

The victim was attacked on Sunday (7 April) night ar 7:30pm on Hillmead Road.

Three men in a black Seat Ibiza were approached by a group of men demanding they got out of the car.

The driver was stabbed in the leg and the two passengers were assaulted, before the car was stolen.

He was taken to hospital, his injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.