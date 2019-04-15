Man Dies In Handsworth Collision

A man's died in Handsworth after being struck by a car.

It happened on Friday 12 April at 8:43am when it's believed the victim was crossing Middlemore Road when he was hit by a blue Toyota Aygo.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver of the car is currently helping police after stopping at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A man has tragically lost his life and our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

"This was a busy part of the morning; I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision who may have information to get in touch. I would also ask any drivers with dash-cam who were driving along Middlemore Road at the time to also call 101."