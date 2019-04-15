Man Dies In Handsworth Collision

15 April 2019, 12:57 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 13:02

Police

A man's died in Handsworth after being struck by a car.

It happened on Friday 12 April at 8:43am when it's believed the victim was crossing Middlemore Road when he was hit by a blue Toyota Aygo.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries. 

The driver of the car is currently helping police after stopping at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A man has tragically lost his life and our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

"This was a busy part of the morning; I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision who may have information to get in touch. I would also ask any drivers with dash-cam who were driving along Middlemore Road at the time to also call 101."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Dan Edgar has apparently already been unfaithful to Chloe Sims

TOWIE’s Dan Edgar 'Cheats' On Chloe Sims Weeks Into New Romance – As Olivia Attwood Breaks The News

TV & Film

Is Taylor Swift teasing new music?

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Theme And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson throw True a first birthday party

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrate True's First Birthday Together With Lavish Party

News

Liam Payne partied with 5SOS at Coachella

Liam Payne Hanging Out With 5SOS At Coachella Has Everyone Begging For A Collaboration

News

Justin Bieber liked a comment on Instagram, hinting at an Ariana Grande collab

Justin Bieber Hints At Possible Collaboration With Ariana Grande On Instagram

Justin Bieber