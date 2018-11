Man dies in Cannock crash

Officers from the Staffordshire & West Midland Polices' Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Cannock.

Staffordshire Police was called to a report that a car had hit a tree on Penkridge Bank Road.

It happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday night.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.