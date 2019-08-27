Man Charged With Murder Following Attack In Birmingham

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murdering a father during an incident in which four other people were injured.

West Midlands Police have charged Nadir Ali with murder and four counts of wounding following the death of Hashim Khan in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham.

The 37-year-old victim was discovered with serious injuries in Wilton Road late on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ali, of Edward Road, Balsall Heath, was arrested on Friday and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police said a 35-year-old man found in a property in Wilton Road, having suffered stab wounds, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Three other men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s, suffered injuries which were not serious.

In a statement issued on Sunday, relatives of Mr Khan paid tribute to him as the "backbone" of their family, and said they have been left "out of our minds with grief".

The tribute said: "Hashim was a wonderful loving husband, father, brother and friend. He touched the lives of many who knew him."