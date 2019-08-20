Man Charged After Birmingham Mosque Attacks

20 August 2019, 17:14 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 17:17

mosque

A man has been charged with religiously aggravated criminal damage after five mosques had their windows smashed in Birmingham.

The investigation, which involved counter-terrorism officers, began in the early hours of March 21 after four mosques had their windows broken with a sledgehammer overnight.

West Midlands Police said Arman Rezazadeh, 34, was detained under the Mental Health Act, but has now been deemed fit to charge.

Officers received reports of vandalism at Al-Habib Trust in Birchfield Road in Aston at 2.32am and then attended a second attack at the Ghousia Mosque in Slade Road, Erdington, at 3.14am.

Patrols then started in areas with mosques and police came across further damage to Witton Islamic Centre in Witton Road, Aston, and Masjid Madrassa Faizal Islam on Broadway in Perry Barr.

At 10.04am, officers responded to a smashed window at Jamia Mosque on Albert Road, Aston, after pictures were circulated on social media.

Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe had described the attacks as "an abhorrent, despicable act that is clearly designed to create fear in our communities who are actually cherished in Birmingham".

The force said it has conducted a thorough investigation and it continues to work in partnership with mosques around the West Midlands to offer reassurance to communities.

Rezazadeh, of Greenhill Road, Handsworth, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on September 12.

