Man Arrested Following Edgbaston Pensioner Attack

A man's been arrested after a pensioner was dragged to the ground in Edgbaston and then had her bag snatched

The victim, a 93 year old woman, was attacked in Bromford Gardens on 24 January.

On Sunday 3 February, police arrested the 38 year old suspect at an address in Smethwick.

Sergeant Pete Sandhu from the Edgbaston Neighbourhood Team, thanked the public for their support.

He said: "People were understandably disgusted at what they saw in the video: a frail lady, using a walking stick, was attacked from behind and had her handbag torn from her grip.

"It's a violent, callous offence on a vulnerable lady. Thankfully she wasn't seriously hurt but the longer term impact of incidents like this ? such as damaging the victim's confidence and reassurance ? can be very

significant.

"A member of the public contacted us with the name of a likely suspect and, using other police intelligence, it led us to an address in Smethwick today where a man was detained."