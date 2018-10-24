Man arrested following Birmingham hit-and-run

Police have arrested a man in connection with a serious hit-and-run collision in Druids Heath.

The 30-year-old has been detained on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop following the collision in Alcester Road South at around 10.25pm on Monday 22nd October.

Rosewelth Gordon, aged 79 from Moseley, was crossing the road when he was struck by a van. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A vehicle has been recovered and is undergoing forensic analysis.

Detective Sergeant Alan Wood, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is a significant step forward in our investigation although our enquiries continue.

"Rosewelth remains in a critical condition and we are still trying to trace his relatives to keep them updated on developments. We would ask them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Despite this arrest, we still need anyone with information to come forward which can assist with our enquiries."