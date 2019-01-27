Man Arrested After Halesowen Stabbing

Police have started an investigation after a man was stabbed in a block of flats in the Black Country.

The 31-year-old was found at the flats in Ankerdine Court, Halesowen, at around 6.40am on Saturday 26 January with multiple stab wounds.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital, where his injuries are thought to be life-changing but not life-threatening.

As a result of fast-track enquiries, a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, and is being questioned in police custody.

Officers have been at Ankerdine Court carrying out inquires including house to house, forensics and a CCTV trawl. Neighbourhood officers are also in the area providing reassurance to local residents.

As the investigation continues officers are appealing for witnesses and information to help piece together the circumstances.

Anyone with information about what happened or who was in the area at the time can contact the force via Live Chat or call 101.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 619 of 26/01/2019.