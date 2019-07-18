Knife crime possession up 130% in the West Midlands

18 July 2019, 11:14 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 12:02

man holding a knife

Police figures obtained by Capital FM show that knife possession has more than doubled and gun possession has increase by 228% over the last 4 years.

Birmingham West is still one of the worst areas for gun and knife crime - over 1100 knife crime police reports were made just last year. 

In Coventry, gun possession has increased by over 500% with 24 reported injuries or fatalities just last year. It also had the largest increase of reported gun crime - up 88% since 2014. 

West Midlands Police will be taking part in a firearm amnesty which starts on Saturday 20 July. During 2018's amnesty, 115 firearms were handed in and taken off the street.

There'll also be a new focus on tasers and stun guns that are disguised as everyday items.

We spoke to former gang member Simeon Moore. He said that things had changed for the worse since the disappearance of major gangs like the Johnson Crew and Burger Bar Boys.

