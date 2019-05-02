Jordan Moazami Murder: Second Man Charged Over Death

2 May 2019, 12:19

Jordan Moazami childhood pic Birmingham stabbing H

A second man has been charged with the murder of Jordan Moazami in Birmingham.

A man who appeared at court on Monday (29 April) charged with a public order offence has now been further charged with murder. 

19 year-old Moshood Giwa, of Dimsdale Road, Northfield, has been charged in connection with the death of Jordan Moazami.

The 18 year-old was found with serious injuries in Tennel Road, Harborne, following reports of a disorder at around 7.15pm last Wednesday (24 April). He died at the scene soon after. A post mortem examination revealed he died of stab injuries.

Giwa will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday 2 May).

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ted Pullin is rumoured to be entering the Love Island villa

Love Island 2019: Who Is Rumoured Contestant Ted Pullin, What Does He Do And What Is His Instagram?

TV & Film

Justin Bieber isn't a fan of Eminem's disses

Justin Bieber Calls Out Eminem For 'Dissing New Generation Of Rappers' In 'The Ringer'

Justin Bieber

Delilah Hamlin is rumoured to be entering the Love Island villa

Love Island 2019: American Model Is 'The First Celeb' Added To The Line Up

TV & Film

Channing Tatum loses game of jenga and strips of on the gram

Channing Tatum Posts Naked Snap After Losing Game Of Jenga To Girlfriend Jessie J

Jessie J

Shawn Mendes' new song 'If I Can't Have You' is set for release on 3 May

Shawn Mendes Announces Brand New Song, 'If I Can't Have You'

Shawn Mendes