Injuries After Erdington Collision

24 March 2019, 08:25 | Updated: 24 March 2019, 08:28

Police

Two children aged three and five are among the injured following a "serious collision" between a car and a people carrier in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said two adults who were in the people carrier suffered serious and "possible life-changing injuries" following the incident on Summer Road, Erdington.

A five-year-old child suffered a broken leg, and another child, aged three, has suspected internal injuries, and all four have been taken to hospital along with the driver of a Volkswagen Golf, who also has suspected serious injuries.

Three other children, also in the people carrier, have minor injuries and are being cared for by officers.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called at just before 11pm on Saturday and the road has been closed at its junction with Sutton New Road and York Road.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

