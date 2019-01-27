Highgate Man Jailed After Being Banned From Contacting Teenage Girl

A man from Highgate suspected of grooming a schoolgirl for sex has been jailed for breaching an order banning him from contacting her.

Arfan Ghulzar was arrested on 25 June last year after the 14-year-old was reported missing from her Birmingham home.

Detectives discovered the 27-year-old had been messaging the girl and when they raided his flat in Southacre Avenue, found items of her clothing and clear evidence of sexual activity.

Some of her clothing was sent away for forensic analysis and, weeks later, returned a DNA hit to Ghulzar.

Officers didn’t have enough evidence to charge Ghulzar at the time of his arrest – but they managed to secure an Interim Sexual Risk Order (SRO) through the courts prohibiting him from contacting the girl.

And in the early hours of 21 October, West Midlands Police patrol cops stopped Ghulzar in a vehicle… and found the teenager alongside him in the passenger seat.

He was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and breaching the SRO – and on Friday (18 Jan) was jailed for 15 months after admitting the offences.

Ghulzar was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years – banning him from unsupervised contact with girls under the age of 16 – and be required to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The judge also told Ghulzar he could expect to be deported from the UK following his time behind bars.

Detective Inspector Tony Parkes from the Birmingham Child Abuse Team, said: "Child exploitation investigations are often very challenging as they involve youngsters who have been groomed and manipulated by offenders.

"But we will do all we can to protect our children from sexual predators like Ghulzar – and as this case shows, SROs are a powerful tool that enable us to safeguard vulnerable children and adults at risk of sexual exploitation.

"This conviction should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can exploit children with impunity in cases where victims feel they can’t support the police investigation due to fear, coercion or intimidation.

"We can still take positive steps to protect victims and secure jail terms against offenders."